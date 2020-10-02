Following the news that Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID19, certifiable Resistance nutjob Cheri Jacobus took the opportunity to rub his nose in it:

But then one of her followers made her stop and think that maybe her initial response wasn’t the right one to have.

Sal here helped Cheri realize that there are even worse takes:

Welp.

No, see. No. It’s not “WELL put.” It is literally the opposite of “WELL put.”

It’s insane. Cheri Jacobus is insane.

That’s not a good thing.

And it certainly doesn’t call for doubling down like this:

We’d argue that no one should trust Cheri Jacobus.

Cheri Jacobus believes whatever Cheri Jacobus has to believe in order to justify her Trump Derangement Syndrome.

