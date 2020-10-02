It seems safe to say Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth will not be voting to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to SCOTUS.

But unlike so many of her colleagues, Tammy Duckworth has a totally legitimate reason to be concerned:

An open message to my Republican colleagues:⁰⁰You stood up. You applauded. You cuddled my beautiful daughter when she became the first infant on the Senate floor.⁰⁰So now I ask—how could you support a Supreme Court nominee who supports those who believe Maile shouldn't exist? — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) October 2, 2020

How could you vote for a nominee who supports those who believe that my doctor should be in prison? That moms like me who've been blessed with children through IVF shouldn't be criminalized *only* "at this point?” That these families are worth "less" than others? — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) October 2, 2020

To all my Republican colleagues who met my Maile that historic day—I urge you to look within your souls. Look within & consider whether someone who supports those beliefs is capable of serving as an impartial justice for ALL Americans on the highest court in the land. For life. — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) October 2, 2020

Senator Info Wars https://t.co/RcJaQpZoWp — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) October 2, 2020

NOTE: This is a lie. https://t.co/l2feYSzc8Q — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 2, 2020

Please join me reporting this tweet for spreading misinformation. https://t.co/wMJV5WE6sX — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) October 2, 2020

Where’s Jack Dorsey when you need him?

Amy Coney Barrett is not trying to criminalize IVF, this is wild that a Slate reporter's misinfo reached a US Senator pic.twitter.com/nkWMiqFydB — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 2, 2020

It is pretty 180 though for a Democrat to be arguing that a Republican is against a child being born though, normally you have this tactic used the other way around. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 2, 2020

I thought to myself that these hearings couldn't possibly get as nasty as the last one but we already have senators accusing ACB of basically wanting to abort their child? — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 2, 2020

This is straight-up deranged.

Excuse me sir, this is a Wendy's drive thru. Take your psychotic break elsewhere. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 2, 2020

You believe in Abortion. WTF are you talking about — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) October 2, 2020

What Duckworth’s saying doesn’t have to make sense; it just needs to be enough to convince voters that Amy Coney Barrett is basically a Catholic cultist who thinks babies conceived through IVF never should have been born.

1. You have no direct evidence she has any position at all on IVF. 2. The group she supports thinks destroying IVF embryos should be illegal, *not* that IVF itself should be illegal. 3. Take a damn logic class. https://t.co/juqdEjTjin — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) October 2, 2020

4. Also, what does Duckworth actually think ACB would do about IVF? Outlaw it singlehandedly by fiat? — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) October 2, 2020

Well, when you’re a Democrat, you think the Supreme Court is supposed to legislate from the bench. So if Duckworth herself doesn’t think Amy Coney Barrett would outlaw IVF, she’s counting on her followers to think so.

We don’t live far from each other. If you would like to have an actual substantive, informative conversation on the Catholic position on IVF from a Catholic who went through fertility treatments, I’d be happy to have it. But I don’t think that’s actually what you want. https://t.co/MHLPo7u1y4 — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) October 2, 2020

Of course it’s not what she wants. Duckworth’s not interested in intellectually honest conversation. She’s just there to stir the pot.

Also, the deeply ironic thing about the Catholic position on fertility (at least as it applies to the situation at hand) is that it absolutely prohibits surrogacy…so…uh…the Handmaid’s Tale scenario would be entirely and hilariously illegal in a Catholic theocracy. 😂 https://t.co/wvjsIQ2Z6Y — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) October 2, 2020

Maybe Tammy Duckworth should look within her own soul. But she should be prepared; she might not like what she sees.