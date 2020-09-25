Earlier this week, Louisville Police arrested two Daily Caller reporters who were there to cover protests.

Shelby Talcott and Jorge Ventura have since been released:

And there it is. After 16 hours, @ShelbyTalcott has been released by @LMPD. Apparently she was one of the last two out of 28 people to be released from her cell even though authorities knew she was a reporter and had no criminal history. — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 24, 2020

WATCH: @ShelbyTalcott and @VenturaReport went on Fox News with @marthamaccallum to talk about their experience reporting on the ground in Louisville yesterday, at which they were both arrested and detained over night. pic.twitter.com/MZEwAuDhlV — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 24, 2020

Talcott and Ventura both face charges now:

For those asking, I’ve been charged with failure to disperse and unlawful assembly.@VenturaReport is charged with local county ordinance and failure to disperse. — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 25, 2020

And the Daily Caller is not taking that lying down:

Thank you all for the support after Louisville Police wrongfully arrested our people and detained them for 16 hours even though they knew they were press lawfully and peacefully doing their jobs. — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 25, 2020

To the couple of meatheads cheering those arrests: How do you think anyone would know about the riots if we didn't report on them? Other reporters aren't brave enough to go where ours do or they are too biased to want to tell this story. — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 25, 2020

True story.

In any event, yesterday, Daily Caller co-founder Neil Patel warned of a possible lawsuit. Today, the outlet echoed Patel with a tease that they’ve got something brewing:

The constitution itself gives us the right to report this news and the Louisville Police are going to learn a lot about that soon. — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 25, 2020

Stay tuned.