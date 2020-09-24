Just to update you on our story from this morning, Daily Caller publisher Neil Patel tweets that the two Daily Caller reporters arrested while covering protests in Louisville on Wednesday are still in jail:

Thread on our reporters who were arrested in Louisville last night 🧵 1/ The Louisville police arrested two of our employees Wednesday night. We have informed the police that these are reporters who were peacefully doing their job, but they are still refusing to release them. — Neil Patel (@NeilPatelTDC) September 24, 2020

Patel says he hasn’t even been able to speak to the two reporters yet:

2/ They will not even let us speak with them. Given the fact that our reporters have been repeatedly harassed, punched and even shot at during past protests, we fear for their safety in lockup with people who may want to do them harm. No other news outlet has been on the ground — Neil Patel (@NeilPatelTDC) September 24, 2020

Patel says “We appreciate the difficult situation that officers are in trying to balance their own safety while allowing protestors to exercise their first amendment rights”:

3/ at more protests and riots and none have done a more balanced job of telling the public what is happening. We appreciate the difficult situation that officers are in trying to balance their own safety while allowing protestors to exercise their first amendment rights. — Neil Patel (@NeilPatelTDC) September 24, 2020

“But this is not China”:

4/ Unlike other outlets, we have interviewed police about this and told their side of the story. But this is not China. Those reporters flat out have a constitutionally protected role to play on our streets. — Neil Patel (@NeilPatelTDC) September 24, 2020

And he’s warning of a lawsuit:

5/ The Louisville Police Department (@LMPD) is going to find out all about this in the form of a lawsuit unless things start changing fast. /END — Neil Patel (@NeilPatelTDC) September 24, 2020

***

