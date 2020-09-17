Remember this morning when veteran journalist Mark Knoller came under lefty fire for accurate, by-the-book reporting?

We’re gonna go ahead and assume that those same lefties won’t be outraged about PBS NewsHour journalist Yamiche Alcindor’s brazen display of ant-journalism:

Oh no!

Oh, snap.

Yamiche Alcindor being Yamiche Alcindor, she’s got a “note” to add, of course:

Nikole Hannah-Jones is a national treasure! And we should all be eternally grateful for her error-riddled and thoroughly discredited take on American history!

 

But national treasure. Just like Yamiche herself.

