We know that the media are struggling to prop up Joe Biden right now, but it’s apparently getting a little ridiculous now.

Over to CBS News:

As if the "I love trump hat" didn't give it away lol — 🌻🪐 (@AdamTartsah) September 16, 2020

Guess they were too busy doing journalism or something.

At least there’s plenty of embarrassment to go around.

Update:

Looks like we’re the ones who screwed up this time:

this tweet, which has been shared by 10,000+ users, is false. the segment is about Trump closing the gap in Fla. and Dem. strategists saying Biden needs to do more to court Latino voters: https://t.co/wE2iwGgEOG CBS didn’t “steal” a photo and “tag” it as a pro-Biden rally. https://t.co/EJxi04ikdP — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 16, 2020

These are the images CBS aired as Ed O’Keefe narrated: “The president has cut into Biden’s advantage [in Florida] by wooing conservatives Latinos with ominous warnings about a Biden presidency.” … so CBS aired footage of conservative Latinos. This isn’t a conspiracy. pic.twitter.com/EjTYwzG8O9 — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 16, 2020

the pictures of pro-Trump supporters aired in the context of Trump's gains with conservative Latinos. The narrator (O’Keefe) explicitly stated this. CBS in no way tried to pass off the photos as pro-Biden events. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 16, 2020

anyway, watch the segment for yourself: https://t.co/wE2iwGgEOG you’ll see no foul play. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 16, 2020

We apologize to readers for suggesting that CBS News had deliberately tried to deceive viewers. And we apologize to CBS News for our error.

