Well, folks, looks like we can put Crooked Media editor-in-chief Brian Beutler firmly in the “COVID19 Vaccines Are Bad If They’re Developed While Donald Trump Is President” camp:

Never mind that Brian Beutler is pretty obviously an “anti-vax crank,” at least a politically motivated one.

The Washington Examiner’s Philip Klein responded to Beutler’s petulant absurdity by making an important point:

Needless to say, Beutler didn’t like being correctly called out by Klein:

Based on his thread, Brian Beutler seems to think people are extremely stupid. In fact, it’s almost as if he’s counting on it:

Trending

Klein’s right, of course. Which only makes Beutler angrier:

Geez, Brian. Maybe go back to bed.

That would be the smart thing to do. But Brian Beutler doesn’t like to do things the smart way.

For what it’s worth, political communications firm president and Herman Cain campaign alumna Ellen Carmichael isn’t afraid to call Beutler out on his BS:

Here’s how Beutler has decided to respond to Carmichael’s reasonable point:

Wow.

We’d ask Brian if he’s proud of himself, but we already know the answer. He is. And that’s downright disgusting.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

***

Related:

Dem U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham gets CALLED OUT for questioning the safety of an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine #NCSEN

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian Beutlercoronavirus vaccineCOVID VaccineCOVID19 vaccineEllen Carmichaelherman cainPhilip Kleinvaccines