At last night’s debate for the North Carolina U.S. Senate seat, Dem challenger Cal Cunningham said he wouldn’t trust a coronavirus vaccine even if the FDA approved one for use:

Wow – Cunningham indicates he won't take a coronavirus vaccine if one is made available: "I've got questions" because he's seen "politics intervening in what should be driven by health and science." "Yes, I would be hesitant." #ncsen — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 14, 2020

This is a really big deal and Sen. Thom Tillis is right to call him out on it:

Cal Cunningham’s stunning admission to 10 million North Carolinians that he would not take an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine is dangerous, irresponsible, and puts families at risk. #ncpol #ncsen pic.twitter.com/KLWHv6bt3r — Thom Tillis (@ThomTillis) September 15, 2020

First, it was Kamala Harris questioning the science and now Cunningham. It’s becoming a pattern for Dems:

North Caroline Senate debate answer by the Democrat Cal Cunningham is getting attention. https://t.co/qEx71FLUYx — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) September 15, 2020

Dems, you need to stop this RIGHT NOW:

This really does bear repeating: TRUMP HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH CLINICAL TRIALS OF CORONAVIRUS VACCINES. TRUMP CANNOT PREMATURELY SHUT DOWN A TRIAL. MANUFACTURERS APPLY FOR APPROVAL AFTER THE TRIALS ARE COMPLETED. TRUMP IS NOT INVOLVED IN THE VACCINE PRODUCTION PROCESS. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) September 15, 2020

You sound absolutely insane if you say otherwise. In order for you to be correct, there would have to be a massive conspiracy encompassing tens of thousands of government and private sector scientists, hundreds of thousands of trial participants, etc. You sound insane. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) September 15, 2020

And my favorite part about this is like "OMG look at those conservative troglodytes who aren't going to take the vaccine" when the HIGHEST RANKING DEMOCRATS and most prominent leftwing media figures are the ones saying the vaccine wont' be safe. This is extremely dangerous. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) September 15, 2020

But instead of stopping it, they’re doubling down. This is former Harris staffer Ian Sams DEFENDING Cunningham’s stance:

With the way Trump has politicized vaccine development, overruled experts, and shown remarkable disdain for science, it’s no surprise Cal Cunningham expresses an opinion shared by, at least, 69% of Americans: https://t.co/eYuHElKxYY pic.twitter.com/HvkmxHTTLU — Ian Sams (@IanSams) September 15, 2020

Do better, Dems:

Lol @KamalaHarris’s former overzealous spokesman coming in to defend @CalforNC’s anti-vaccine disaster is about as predictable as it gets. “We’ve scared a lot of people into being skeptical about vaccines” really isn’t something to brag about. https://t.co/q8Snn99kXg — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 15, 2020

The latest polls have the race basically tied:

