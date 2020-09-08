Well, this should put people’s concerns about Joe Biden’s mental faculties to rest.

Because at this point it seems pretty clear that Biden is completely disconnected from reality:

Hmmm.

Speaking of pathological …

Trending

C’mon, man!

It’s possible, of course, that Joe Biden knows the truth and is just gaslighting.

But that’s not really any better than him just being senile.

We feel like this would be a good time for CNN’s fact-checkers to chime in, no?

Any minute now.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Defund the policeDonald Trumpfrackingfracking bangaslightingJoe Biden