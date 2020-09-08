Well, this should put people’s concerns about Joe Biden’s mental faculties to rest.

Because at this point it seems pretty clear that Biden is completely disconnected from reality:

.@JoeBiden: “The only person calling to defund the police is Donald Trump.” pic.twitter.com/CKi51jaXOS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 8, 2020

"I’m the one calling for $300M more for local police, for community policing … The only person calling to defund the police is Donald Trump. Look at his budget. He calls for cutting police funding for local — state and local help by $400 million. Once again, he’s pathological.” — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 8, 2020

Hmmm.

Speaking of pathological …

Biden on his earlier vow to ban fracking: "I never told the environmentalists that I’m going to ban fracking, period! Number one. Number two, it’s a fat lie about what President Trump is saying." pic.twitter.com/QeIVOIo2Tq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 8, 2020

C’mon, man!

pic.twitter.com/7eDo3HRKh4 — 6% Esther 'If I perish I perish' Faith Trumps Fear (@Esther87068907) September 8, 2020

Wow…. just wow — G¡bber (@GibberAUS) September 8, 2020

It’s possible, of course, that Joe Biden knows the truth and is just gaslighting.

But that’s not really any better than him just being senile.

"Is Donald Trump in the room with us, Mr. Biden? Is he talking to you right now?" https://t.co/AFelldCu6i — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) September 8, 2020

CZ "Up is down. Dry is wet. I am you and you are me and we are all together." https://t.co/GhbB915hIX — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) September 8, 2020

Not sure if Democrats are blatant liars or just sincerely deluded as to reality. Doesn't matter which, though. They're just wrong and dangerous. https://t.co/M1ZFQeYL8m — LeslieP (@less_tx) September 8, 2020

We feel like this would be a good time for CNN’s fact-checkers to chime in, no?

I'm excited about @cnn fact-checking this statement into oblivion. — Ahmet Hernandez (@ahmethernandez) September 8, 2020

I'm sure the media will be all over these lies with their fact checkers. — AdamInHTownTX (Fiery but Mostly Peaceful) (@AdamInHTownTX) September 8, 2020

Any minute now.