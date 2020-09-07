At his presser today, Donald Trump said that “we’re going to have a [COVID19] vaccine very soon. Maybe even before a very special day.”

Naturally, CNN’s ace fact-checking team was on it:

There are five people working on these fact-checks for CNN. And between the five of them, they evidently can’t find anyone who knows what “maybe” means.

Trending

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: Donald Trump gives ostensible journalists plenty of material to work with. And yet, they insist on dunking on him for what he doesn’t say.

Par for the course.

At least they’re consistent!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNcoronaviruscoronavirus vaccineCOVIDCOVID VaccineCOVID19COVID19 vaccineElection Dayfact checkfact checkersfact checkingfacts firstmaybe