Joe Biden’s big speech extorting unifying the country came and went.

He got the ball rolling on Twitter:

Donald Trump can’t stop the violence we're seeing today – because for years he has fomented it. Tune in as I discuss the need for justice and safety in America: https://t.co/gSXuP0jc5D — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 31, 2020

Donald Trump may believe mouthing the words law and order makes him strong, but his failure to call on his own supporters to stop acting as an armed militia in this country shows you how weak he is. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 31, 2020

Forget it; he’s rolling.

I want a safe America — safe from COVID, safe from crime and looting, safe from racially motivated violence, safe from bad cops. And let’s be crystal clear: Safe from four more years of Donald Trump. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 31, 2020

Donald Trump keeps telling us if he was president, you'd feel safe. Well, he is president — whether he knows it or not. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 31, 2020

Does Joe Biden know anything? Anything at all?

"COVID has taken this year, just since the outbreak. Has taken more than 100 years look here's the lives. It's just I mean you think about it." – Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/ti9Cb0Gw1M — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) August 31, 2020

Somebody should’ve gotten the hook.

Instead, they’re encouraging him:

Biden at speech in Pittsburgh: "Do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Reallly?" — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 31, 2020

Biden, hitting the central counter-point to the RNC: "You know me, you know my heart, you know my story, my family's story. Ask yourself: do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really?" — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) August 31, 2020

Well, in a word?

Or, at the very least, he looks like a radical socialist sympathizer with a soft spot for rioters. Forgive us if we’re not buying this tough talk from Uncle Joe:

Joe Biden speaking in Pittsburgh amid racial tensions: "Rioting is not protesting. Looting is not protesting. Setting fires is not protesting. None of this is protesting. It's lawlessness. Plain and simple. And those who do it should be prosecuted" https://t.co/kcjmcEdc2N pic.twitter.com/sbnwg32vvr — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 31, 2020

Hopefully Joe doesn’t get whiplash from the fast narrative one-eighty he did in just 2 days. pic.twitter.com/tkxXRk7YtV — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 31, 2020

A lot of Dems and media have got to have pretty painful whiplash right about now.

"Mr. Trump want to talk about fear? Do you know what people are afraid of in America?" Biden says. "They're afraid they're going to get COVID. They're afraid they're going to get sick and die." — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 31, 2020

Donald Trump is running a campaign based on fear! And if you don’t vote for me, you’re all going to die!

This a few minutes after warning about the RUSSIANS. https://t.co/XxOkcNXRFt — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) August 31, 2020

But wait! There’s more:

"When President Obama and I were in office," Biden says, "we didn't look at cities as Democratic or Republican run. These are American cities." — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 31, 2020

Fact check: False.

But let’s take a brief break from all the violence talk for a second:

Biden discusses his energy plan: "I am not banning fracking. Let me say that again: I am not banning fracking. No matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me." https://t.co/LBywpukq9G pic.twitter.com/B5QXkBoQbt — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 31, 2020

Are we fact-checking this one or nah? https://t.co/MiYGDJjM20 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 31, 2020

Guess not.

Kamala Harris has endorsed a fracking ban. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 31, 2020

Kamala Harris in a CNN townhall – "There is no question I am in favor of banning fracking," She is running on the ticket with Joe Biden. https://t.co/Gvk1iZELnF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 31, 2020

FACT CHECK BIDEN WILL BAN FRACKING pic.twitter.com/gkOOCcFMZH — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 31, 2020

But we digress.

Joe Biden: "More cops have died of COVID this year than have died on patrol." — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) August 31, 2020

He went there. He actually went there.

What the F https://t.co/33WEk8EbBw — Bill Murphy (@billmurphy) August 31, 2020

This is how he shows that he cares about cops.

Biden: “Most cops are good, decent people.” — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) August 31, 2020

Nice try, Joe.

He’s so transparent. We’d almost be impressed if we weren’t so disgusted.

Biden: "Donald Trump adds fuel to every fire." — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 31, 2020

"Fires are burning, and we have a president who fans the flames." "This president, long ago, forfeited any moral leadership in this country," Joe Biden says. "He can't stop the violence, because for years he's fomented it." https://t.co/U0gLQJ98Gf pic.twitter.com/Wuis27Hhtt — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 31, 2020

Amazing.

They're really going with this position? Holy shit. https://t.co/4pLaIYcHJl — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) August 31, 2020

Who started the fire? https://t.co/ilmwXvGwFC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 31, 2020

Democrats laid all the firewood, put down the kindling, lit the match…

“BUT TRUMP ADDS FUEL!” https://t.co/3oGc4Uinh9 — 𝔹𝕖𝕖 🐝 (@infobee) August 31, 2020

This seems like an important part that's being ignored. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 31, 2020

Seems like a lot of important things are being ignored.

Man, Biden is going on an all-out blitz to emphasize "safety" after he and Dem Party literally watched in silence as cities burned. Pretty amazing to watch in real-time. https://t.co/ZWEzYyN7lh — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 31, 2020

Holy shit, Bidens team must be shaken to drag him out of his hole and have him read such a dark and divisive speech Biden essentially demonizes Trumps supporters as racists. Deplorables all over again!!! — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 31, 2020

Maybe someone can ask him more about that.

Oh:

Biden does not take questions, again. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 31, 2020

Today, Joe Biden traveled all the way to Pittsburgh and still DID NOT take any questions from reporters. Why is Joe Biden afraid of questions? pic.twitter.com/8A6XefIgdt — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) August 31, 2020

We’ve got a few ideas about that.

So the strategy was to get on an airplane, fly to Pennsylvania. Give a 12-minute speech and not answer questions? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 31, 2020

At least Joe Biden’s consistent. We’ll give him that.