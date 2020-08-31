Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden is making a stop in Pennsylvania today, where he’ll address the questions we face in Donald Trump’s America.

But if you can’t wait to hear what he’s got to say, some excerpts have been released early:

Subtle, Joe.

Biden, on the other hand, has been vocal and fierce in his opposition to the violence.

Please.

But aside from all that, we’re not big fans of Joe’s tone. It certainly doesn’t sound like he’s planning to usher in a new era of peace and understanding.

Kinda sounds like one, no?

It’s a bold strategy. Think it’ll pay off for him?

Update:

Welp, Joe’s really leaning into this whole extortion thing:

Good luck with that, buddy. Americans love nothing more than being threatened by politicians.

