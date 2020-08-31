Earlier today, we told you about the comedy writer who compared Trump supporters to ISIS.
We’d like to suggest that he might want to rethink that:
“Death to America” was chanted by the mob as they marched through Oakland, California starting fires and vandalizing businesses
pic.twitter.com/8JUAPPYSox
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 31, 2020
Now where have I heard that chant before.🤔
— Joseph M (@josephproudusa) August 31, 2020
It’s just like being back in Tehran.
Iran agrees with you. Go move there.
— The Comical Conservative (@joke_is_you) August 31, 2020
I'm fine importing Iran's excellent cuisine and culture but maybe not their political slogans https://t.co/GmCUEDrXht
— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 31, 2020
Seems like a reasonable place to draw the line.
more peaceful protests
— Holly Kiper (@KiperHolly) August 31, 2020
But @BrandyZadrozny and @oneunderscore__ said that it's mainly Qanon that will be coming through the suburbs terrorizing ppl… No way they'd get it so very wrong https://t.co/ADvp01hr7b
— Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) August 31, 2020
Gotta love the #MostlyPeaceful protesters! https://t.co/e4dISe8lXQ
— ConservativeClergyGuy (@arthur_clergy) August 31, 2020
Oh so we doing death to America chants now 🤔 https://t.co/xjZAsOYp0N
— Tanner 🔥 (@Tbrns419) August 31, 2020
We’ve come a long way, baby.