Zack Bornstein is an actor and comedy writer whose CV includes “Saturday Night Live” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” So you can be sure that when he tweets, he does so with razor-sharp wit.

Just check out this take on a caravan of Trump supporters:

Get it? Get it, you guys?

Yeehahdis. — Kevin S. Batchelor (@ksbphoto) August 30, 2020

Talibangelicals — Devin Nunes’ Lawsuits📃 (@LawsuitsDevin) August 31, 2020

Y’all Qaeda — Dylan (@dyllyp) August 30, 2020

We have got to get that trending, #VanillaISIS ! — MissVitriolic (@MissVitriolic) August 30, 2020

ISIS but we have to be back home for grits and Millers. — Wulfy, the larval Antifa AGI 左翼 🏳️‍⚧️🏴‍☠️ (@WulfKhan) August 31, 2020

ISIS, if mommy and daddy were cousins. — Reinard Harmse(Joker) (@OuttaArkham) August 31, 2020

I love it! — Urban.Jam.Es (@UrbanJamEs6) August 31, 2020

god damn that’s a good joke — lauren ashley bishop (@sbellelauren) August 31, 2020

Oh, our aching sides. They’re aching.

All right stop

Segregate and listen — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) August 30, 2020

If being clever were a crime, Zack would be serving about 59 consecutive life sentences.

The stupid ass tweet got 59k likes https://t.co/ok1k73zLCv — Will. Power (@KIR_bigg50) August 31, 2020

Of course it did.

Everyone knows that ISIS was most notorious for its truck driving and flag waving. Disclaimer: I have brutal amnesia. https://t.co/mCblhxHBZ2 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 31, 2020

You can always tell which NYC/LA libs have never left been outside their little fortresses. Try driving through a European city near the World Cup sometime. Then you know about caravans with flags and honking. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) August 31, 2020

These aren't credits as much as they're markers of an ideological bubble pic.twitter.com/FKNqzmmAnQ — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) August 31, 2020

True story.

Now do toppling statues. https://t.co/Un1BTE0Mwd — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 31, 2020

I mean, BLM protestors are actually chanting “Death to America” but I guess that’s just voter enthusiasm. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 31, 2020

Comparing an American flag to an ISIS flag to own the cons — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 31, 2020

Nice one, Zack.

Update:

Apparently Zack is a fan of the Lincoln Project’s playbook. The comedy writer isn’t very original: