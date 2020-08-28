For the record, Vox’s Aaron Rupar doesn’t see what the big deal is about an angry mob surrounding Rand Paul and his wife after the RNC last night:

There is video of the incident and nobody laid a finger on Rand. These guys think it should be illegal to yell at them. https://t.co/5DFHRq2Oze — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 28, 2020

Yeah, that’s exactly it, Aaron.

Even Fox News is stopping short of "attacked" pic.twitter.com/utMckHtdAU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 28, 2020

Since when does Aaron Rupar put any stock in what Fox News says?

Rand Paul’s not upset about being yelled at. He’s upset because he’s been targeted for violence on more than one occasion. He’s upset because he’s been assaulted before. And he’s upset because his wife was also in danger.

But you go off, Aaron Rupar. You go right the hell off.

Worth it as long as he gets those sweet, sweet Twitter fistpumps:

Thank you!!! — E (@WinThymeAgain) August 28, 2020

It's contrived. He wanted the publicity. — Miss Anthrope 🍑WEAR A MASK🍑 No Lists (@OldWhiteGal1) August 28, 2020

Aww getting yelled at hurts their poor little feelings. — BlueVoterCJ (@bflojs) August 28, 2020

I call that a missed opportunity. — Ruby (@RubyNecklace) August 28, 2020

Stay classy, kids.

Reporters from right leaning outlets following & questioning Democratic members of Congress as they walk from the Hill are often characterized as aggressive. A mob surrounds Rand Paul & his wife screaming & shoving as they walk to their hotel & nbd. They weren’t in danger. 🙄 — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) August 28, 2020

Words are violence except when they’re just words. Shoving is assault except when it’s just shoving. Peaceful protestors are angry mobs except when angry mobs are just peaceful protestors. Threats are serious & actionable except when they are just harmless free speech. https://t.co/7T4RbGNJAv — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) August 28, 2020

The political leanings of the target is what matters & definitions change depending on the political motivations of the people doing the targeting. This is true of both sides, but only one is enabled & justified by a multifaceted media & political coalition. — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) August 28, 2020

They refuse to denounce mob violence. https://t.co/c0oPtu3Tu0 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 28, 2020

We’re so old, we remember when political violence was always bad.

Yeah, it's not like any of these crazed leftists picked up a gun and shot at him or anything. https://t.co/PrTAQSdL48 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 28, 2020

Then it would really be a news story… wait no, I'm sorry it would then be out of the news in two days and no Dems would be made to answer for their rhetoric. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 28, 2020

Nailed it.

***

