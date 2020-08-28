For the record, Vox’s Aaron Rupar doesn’t see what the big deal is about an angry mob surrounding Rand Paul and his wife after the RNC last night:

Yeah, that’s exactly it, Aaron.

Since when does Aaron Rupar put any stock in what Fox News says?

Rand Paul’s not upset about being yelled at. He’s upset because he’s been targeted for violence on more than one occasion. He’s upset because he’s been assaulted before. And he’s upset because his wife was also in danger.

But you go off, Aaron Rupar. You go right the hell off.

Worth it as long as he gets those sweet, sweet Twitter fistpumps:

Stay classy, kids.

We’re so old, we remember when political violence was always bad.

Nailed it.

***

