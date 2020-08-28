As Twitchy told you, a mostly peaceful mob surrounded GOP Sen. Rand Paul late last night.

Rand Paul just got chased by a crowd back to his hotel, after leaving the White House from Trump’s Republican Party Nomination #DC #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/h1kPcZG1jh — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 28, 2020

Anyone in their right mind — particularly someone who’d been violently assaulted by a neighbor — would fear for their life. So it makes sense that Paul was scared for his:

Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 28, 2020

But for what it’s worth, Detroit-based PR firm president, author, and former journalist Ron Fournier thinks Paul’s fear was much ado about nothing. He said it a little more colorfully, of course:

Nice fella.

This is some good PR from the president of "Detroit PR Firm." — Jonathan "Nic Cage Stan" Johannes (@jjohannes425) August 28, 2020

Nice PR work there, champ. — byrns (@itbyrns) August 28, 2020

Ron Fournier endorses harassing people in the streets. Where do you live, Ron? https://t.co/jhEcj1rq8c — RBe (@RBPundit) August 28, 2020

This guy was Matt Dowd before Matt Dowd was Matt Dowd https://t.co/tOzCtyHpPI — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) August 28, 2020

Endorsing political violence. Wow Ron. You’ve changed. And not in a good way. — Stacey – 1776 & MLK (@ScotsFyre) August 28, 2020

He’d s* himself if the mob was after him. — Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) August 28, 2020

ah, yes, that huge snowflake rand paul who was the target of political assassination and assaulted to the point of injury. just say you support the violence, you damn coward https://t.co/fhYd7kijzB — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) August 28, 2020

This is what TDS does to people .

They end up encouraging violence against any who they see as their political enemies. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) August 28, 2020

Our greatest challenge in confronting our adversaries is to not become them. — Tom Campbell (@TomCampbellBake) August 28, 2020

Honestly not sure how great a challenge it is for normal functioning adults. But what do I know 🤷‍♂️ — Tom Jackson (@TommyJackWax) August 28, 2020

And in conclusion: