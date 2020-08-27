Last night, Dana Loesch shared her favorite photo of Mike Pence with her Twitter followers:

This is my favorite Pence image, when he walked out at the DMZ in a bomber jacket and glared at the North Korean military. pic.twitter.com/LWP5DzxSOn — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 27, 2020

And this morning, David Hogg saw an opportunity to really let her have it:

I bet this is the same face he’ll make when he loses his job- just like you did because we took down the NRA 🙂 Thoughts and prayers Dana — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) August 27, 2020

Wow, he sure showed her!

Hey, kid, this won’t end well for you. https://t.co/xZ5P9UyBBd — HouseRepEEE (@EEElverhoy) August 27, 2020

Nonsense! It’s going great for him so far! Just look:

When did you take down the NRA?😂😂😂😂😂 — Teresa (@GTeresa9) August 27, 2020

"We took down the NRA" Lol. Thanks for the laugh. — Nanci (@Tops_1981) August 27, 2020

You took down the NRA? Oh, please. — Kirk Patrick (@IPSCtraveler) August 27, 2020

Narrator: You never took down the NRA — Spencer Scott (@IslandDog) August 27, 2020

Uh, the @NRA hasn't been taken down. Thoughts and prayers Dave. 🙏 — Rog (@Rog39299252) August 27, 2020

Every time this kid talks I donate more money to the NRA — Politicjoel🇺🇸 (@Politicjoel1) August 27, 2020

The real world keeps knocking but you won't answer the door. — IQS (@IQSThaDJ) August 27, 2020

Mr. Hogg is a legend in his own mind. — Kat's Yell (@Katyellig) August 27, 2020

True story.

Last word to Dana Loesch: