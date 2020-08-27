It’s not just Donald Trump who hires the best people; Joe Biden does, too.
How else can we explain this Biden tweet and campaign ad?
They got it wrong the first time. They will get it wrong again. pic.twitter.com/X9SzwXUEgu
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 27, 2020
Huh.
Is it, though? Is it really?
Voters got it wrong?
— The Failing NY Times (@FormerNewspaper) August 27, 2020
OK, so, if we’re understanding this correctly, America got it wrong when they elected Donald Trump president. And America will get it wrong again. Meaning … they’re going to re-elect Donald Trump? So Joe Biden’s campaign is already conceding defeat? Hillary Clinton can’t be happy about that.
It’s certainly a weird flex, but who are we to stand in their way?
