It’s not just Donald Trump who hires the best people; Joe Biden does, too.

How else can we explain this Biden tweet and campaign ad?

They got it wrong the first time. They will get it wrong again. pic.twitter.com/X9SzwXUEgu — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 27, 2020

Huh.

Great Ad. Brutal — Diane Xavier (@dianexav1) August 27, 2020

This ad is great! — Charles (@Royale353) August 27, 2020

Is it, though? Is it really?

Voters got it wrong? — The Failing NY Times (@FormerNewspaper) August 27, 2020

OK, so, if we’re understanding this correctly, America got it wrong when they elected Donald Trump president. And America will get it wrong again. Meaning … they’re going to re-elect Donald Trump? So Joe Biden’s campaign is already conceding defeat? Hillary Clinton can’t be happy about that.

I read it exactly the same way you did. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) August 27, 2020

Same — Michael Kaminski (@kamando) August 27, 2020

It’s certainly a weird flex, but who are we to stand in their way?