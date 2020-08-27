Now, more than ever, it’s important to remember that we need civility. And who better to remind us than the Principles First™ conservatives at the Lincoln Project?

Yeah, if there’s anything guys like Lincoln Project luminary Rick Wilson hate, it’s name-calling, body-shaming, and bullying.

Yes, Rick Wilson’s grifting outfit should definitely tell our daughters how they deserve to be treated.

We could spend a week collecting them and still not have even scratched the surface.

Hey, remember that time last night when Lincoln Project senior adviser Windsor Mann mocked Kayleigh McEnany’s faith and double mastectomy?

So yeah. If it’s all the same to the Lincoln Project, we’ll pass on their vision for America.

