When the Lincoln Project isn’t jacking other people’s tweets to plagiarize, we guess its senior advisers play stand-up comic while watching the Republican National Convention. One of the early speakers Wednesday night was White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who spoke about her decision to undergo a double mastectomy.

As we all know, Democrats and Never Trumpers have to find fault with each and every speaker, and Lincoln Project senior adviser and member of USA TODAY’s board of contributors Windsor Mann thought McEnany’s speech was a little confusing.

UPDATE: It looks like Mann deleted the tweet, so here’s a screenshot:

And anti-Christianity.

A lot of Mann’s followers thought that was a good one:

 

