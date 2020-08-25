While Kenosha, Wisconsin, residents are busy trying to pick up the pieces of their city as it burns, the New York Times would like to take this time to report that this all stemmed from “peaceful marches”:

Peaceful marches in Kenosha, Wis., against the police shooting of a Black man gave way to fires and destruction. https://t.co/45SHCTyOmg — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 25, 2020

How’s this for a ratio?

Gettin’ pretty crispy. Well deserved, we’d say.

The fact that “peaceful” even made it into this headline is insane — Jared Horowitz (@jhorowitz20) August 25, 2020

Then they weren’t peaceful marches. They were preludes at best, cover at worst. — Gerry (@GerryDales) August 25, 2020

"Peaceful marches through Poland gave way …" pic.twitter.com/8VVrKULvhH — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) August 25, 2020

"Look at all the stuff they DIDN'T burn" https://t.co/JvZxITDWmx — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 25, 2020

The peacefulness intensified. — Jason (@jasonhsv) August 25, 2020

Same energy:

"a peaceful demonstration intensified"https://t.co/UDSUVNiYyl — Coasian Bargain (@CoasianBargain) August 25, 2020

“It was a peaceful protest until it wasn’t” — American Values 🇺🇸 (@Paine_1776) August 25, 2020

“Man’s peaceful fall from 12th story window eventually gives way to unfortunate contact with street below.” — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 25, 2020

Look, New York Times. We get that you want to show that you’re down with the struggle, but if you’ve got to twist yourself into a pretzel to do it, maybe you should rethink some things.

How is this tweet real? — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) August 25, 2020

This is Orwellian. — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 25, 2020

