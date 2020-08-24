You know what will put an end to police brutality and achieve true justice?

Well, it sure as hell isn’t this:

Details are still coming out about the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. But we’re quite confident in saying that this is not an appropriate response:

That library really must’ve had it coming.

 

Let’s hear it for progress.

Enough is enough.

