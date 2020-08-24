You know what will put an end to police brutality and achieve true justice?

Well, it sure as hell isn’t this:

RIOTERS looting and breaking windows now in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/Hs599Lv9M9 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

Details are still coming out about the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. But we’re quite confident in saying that this is not an appropriate response:

Rioters in Wisconsin breaking windows with broken concrete slabs pic.twitter.com/xj1e1ah0Ce — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

BLM rioters vandalizing and looting stores in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/tGHbDzzGzu — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

BLM rioters break into a store and take a TV and it’s cash register then mob the register for its petty cash in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/RAhRQTpPHb — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

BLM has begun vandalizing and looting in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/USUPkTyIPd — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

BREAKING: Rioters corner police with assault weapons in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/TzBz9tk1i5 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

Rioters are armed in Wisconsin with assault weapons pic.twitter.com/ZZpYcPyM8W — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

BREAKING: MASSIVE garbage truck fires set in Wisconsin by rioters pic.twitter.com/vEusmWTHGx — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

BLM rioters in Kenosha, Wisc. start fires. pic.twitter.com/XhLMTEZzrq — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 24, 2020

BLM rioters not holding back by vandalizing and looting local businesses here in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/wzfWq9OlUU — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

Rioters are setting dealership cars on fire in Wisconsin with flares pic.twitter.com/PwQKLjNU2E — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

BLM rioters are setting multiple dealership cars on fire in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/PCZWrvU5Nj — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

Multiple businesses set a flame by BLM rioters in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/9gRNGrKpFa — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

Wisconsin BLM rioters going ballistic smashing windows of businesses and raiding a car dealership pic.twitter.com/upTsIBBfG7 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

BLM rioters have set a car dealership lot on fire in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/7fM5zJDpYO — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

BLM rioters have set a car dealership lot a blaze in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/9vtheKwtth — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

Up close look at the car dealership fire set by BLM arsonists in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/Mv1CC7htiD — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

BLM rioters have completely torched this local small business building in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/bPIcjXbi0G — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

Like a scene out of hell, this is what BLM rioters have produced in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/WjskzyRH5b — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

Outbreak of anti-police violence in Kenosha, Wisc. after a police-involved shooting of a black male. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Vf5efM5qIR — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 24, 2020

BLM rioters commit mayhem tonight in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/ERsQMzzQ4C — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

The aftermath of BLM rioters vandalism of a public library here in #kenosha Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/CRNwoHAN23 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

That library really must’ve had it coming.

Not sure who coined this term but it is apt for how the media/establishment views the times we’re living in: “leftist violence is speech; rightist speech is violence.” https://t.co/nQxnKcXsdR — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) August 24, 2020

watch as people cheer the bricking of an officer. https://t.co/dRV9ZGf0FO — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 24, 2020

This is an abomination. Destroying jobs, lives, property, livelihoods. The Left is burning out America's cities. It will take a generation to rebuild. https://t.co/bSRH4oGNt4 — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) August 24, 2020

I’m disturbed by the video. I should be, because a video like that demands an explanation. But is this just what we do now? Burn stuff? Car dealerships and bodegas and houses? No one’s winning here. Nothing is moving forward. https://t.co/9cJTNivA0N — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) August 24, 2020

Let’s hear it for progress.

All I heard tonight at the Wisconsin riot was “BLACK LIVES MATTER” “BLACK LIVES MATTER” @realDonaldTrump This cannot go on any longer pic.twitter.com/Or2uKWuCq3 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

Enough is enough.