As Twitchy told you, Mother Jones heard plenty of racism at the RNC last night, including from Mark and Patricia McClockey.

But MoJo was hardly alone. Lefty journalist Justin Miller also heard dog whistles all over the place:

McCloskeys gave racist speech at RNC, using code words. “Our community” and “your family” are implicitly white by positioning Blacks as interlopers, e.g. anti-segregation housing rule “would bring crime, lawlessness” and “your family will not be safe.” https://t.co/u2xdkIkT0c — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) August 25, 2020

McCloskeys want the state to exclusively protect white prerogatives, such as "defending" their home against a Black "mob." Instead, they said, the state betrayed them by charging them—not the mob—and will betray more whites by letting Black people into "our" communities. — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) August 25, 2020

Thank goodness for journos like Justin who can translate the “code words” for the rest of us, who stupidly thought that the McCloskey’s were condemning mob rule and antipathy toward the Second Amendment.

These satire accounts always get me. — Jonathan Leavitt (@survivorJon) August 25, 2020

“Our community” and “your family” are now racist terms. https://t.co/OnLdrfB33j — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) August 25, 2020

Or maybe the term “our community” was referring to the literal, actual place where they live that was threatened by a trespassing mob. — Charles T. -Downtown (@crack_bass) August 25, 2020

What a completely absurd interpretation of the speech. — Warren (@warrenga61) August 25, 2020

"Scott and Linda using coded racist dog whistles like 'their' and 'wreckage' " – @justinjm1 https://t.co/g93YbirN63 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 25, 2020

… those are not racist code words please seek help. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) August 25, 2020

Good Gawd. You may need to loosen your mask and get some oxygen to your brain. — Major Patriot (@MajorPatriot) August 25, 2020

There's nothing racist in their speech. You're just stupid, Justin Miller. — John Knew Unborn Jesus (@Elijah_Is_John) August 25, 2020

Well, stupid and racist.