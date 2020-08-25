We’re not really sure as to why the GOP is bothering with a Republican National Convention this year. After all, leftist media already knows what Republicans want to say:

The RNC message: We love Black people so long as they’re nowhere near our front yard. https://t.co/zWI2eWOlvB — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) August 25, 2020

A daily series https://t.co/U1fHrM6GVJ — James West (@jameswest2010) August 25, 2020

The series being “Your nightly guide to racism at the Republican National Convention.”

How Much Did They Want To Say The N-Word? RNC, Night 1https://t.co/e2WJ6uNLu3 — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) August 25, 2020

According to Mother Jones’ Tommy Craggs, the fact that Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the Missouri couple threatened by Black Lives Matter protesters, spoke is evidence enough that Republicans really wanted to say the N-word.

Attacking victims of mob violence: "Tonight’s RNC message: We love Black people so long as they’re nowhere near our front yard. How badly did they want to say the n-word? On the strength of the McCloskeys’ appearance, we award Monday’s proceedings 10 out of…10 Atwaters." https://t.co/rVSqviRxgi — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 25, 2020

Tim Scott and Herschel Walker, for their parts, played the roles of Token Black Friends.

Not sure this is a healthy response to a southern black senators speech pic.twitter.com/rrfyRVo6VB — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 25, 2020

It may not be healthy, but it’s their response, dammit. And they’re stickin’ to it.

A lot of Dems wanted to say it about Herschel Walker — Phil (@realPhilLacio) August 25, 2020

Progressives tonight are doing a spectacular job showing that they only respect minorities when those minorities fall into line behind White Elites and believe exactly what they want them to believe. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 25, 2020

Nobody…and I mean nobody…gets attacked faster and with more vitriol than a minority politician that doesn't support Democrats. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 25, 2020

Another white progressive basically calling Black Republicans Uncle Toms. Again, this is apparently ok for the Left. They are fine with this. https://t.co/08CGmLmhjX — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 25, 2020

Well, if black Republicans aren’t legitimate, then being racist toward them isn’t really a problem. See how that works?

When it finally hits you who the real racists are in America https://t.co/appi3z9B2m — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 25, 2020

***

Related:

‘Uncle Tom’ trends on Jack Dorsey’s anti-racist platform after Herschel Walker speaks at RNC