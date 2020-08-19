Sometimes, the New York Post gets it right.

But sometimes, they get it very, very wrong. This is one of those times.

If you didn’t see the horrifying footage of Adam Haner getting robbed and beaten bloody and unconscious by Portland BLM/Antifa thugs after they forced him to crash his truck, just know that in a sane world, there would be literally no justification for it. But the New York Post doesn’t seem to want to live in that world:

Portland beatdown victim posted anti-George Floyd meme hours before assault https://t.co/EeaSEuqGmW pic.twitter.com/byyjElL5KB — New York Post (@nypost) August 19, 2020

More:

The post appeared on Adam Haner’s Facebook page Sunday evening, referring to the police-involved death of Floyd and the fatal shooting of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant in North Carolina. “George Floyd was a 46-year old felon, high on Fentanyl, and he got 4 televised funerals and 70 days of riots,” the post reads. “What does 5-year old Cannon Hinnant get?” … His Facebook page is filled with dozens of other memes, including an “all lives matter” post and one that says, “Would it be wrong to follow rioters home and burn down their properties? Asking for a friend.” Haner did not immediately return messages.

If we were Adam Haner, we wouldn’t return the New York Post’s messages, either. Seriously, what the hell do they think they’re doing?

ah well that changes everything. https://t.co/dAGTaZawEC — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 19, 2020

also, did you see what he was wearing? — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 19, 2020

His skirt was just too damn short, you know.

kfile seething right now that he missed this scoop https://t.co/Rh9RgTUtL2 — Nino (@baldingschemer) August 19, 2020

This is definitely reminiscent of an Andrew Kaczynski hit job.

So what? — JAVCore 🐻 (@TheJavcore) August 19, 2020

So he “deserved” it? — Cyril Matthews (@cnmatthews) August 19, 2020

Well then he deserved to be dragged out of his vehicle to be kicked & punched into unconsciousness. #shortskirtdefence https://t.co/vuNxMqPfvm — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 19, 2020

It actually wasn't an "anti-George Floyd meme," it was an anti-hypocrisy meme. — Yokomichi 横道 (@Yokomichi9) August 19, 2020

Cool, cool, so victim blaming is ok again? I'm getting whiplash. — Polkabecky (@polkabecky) August 19, 2020

This is the same energy as saying "Years ago he held a gun to a pregnant woman's stomach. So, he deserved to to have someone kneel on his neck." — Fruhmann (@Fruhmann1) August 19, 2020

“Hours before being raped, young woman posted bikini pics on IG.” Basically what @liaeustach‘s

article in the New York Post just did. — Ms. Pickles (@MsPicklesP) August 19, 2020

Basically.

Just here for the ratio. pic.twitter.com/TW85O22fQ6 — Notcher Beeswax (@NotcherBeeswax) August 19, 2020

It’s really cooking. And you know what? They absolutely deserve it.

Got him! — TasCachetrophy (@cachetrophy) August 19, 2020

Disgusting. Shame on the New York Post.

Two things: 1) The Hinnant Family should be left in peace. 2) The POS 'reporter' who wrote this and POS editor who approved in are why so many Americas thinks media are all terrible people and suck at life. pic.twitter.com/iMnbdWMmOQ — Keep Brodigan Great (@brodigan) August 19, 2020

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.