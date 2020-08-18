You may have heard that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — amazing guy that he is — somehow found time when he wasn’t busy dooming elderly nursing home residents to die to write a book about his bold leadership during the COVID19 crisis.

Is there anything that man can’t do? Besides take responsibility, of course.

Well anyway, Mary Katharine Ham, for one, is really looking forward to it. She even has a plum spot all picked out on her bookshelf:

It’s the perfect place!

