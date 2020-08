New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has a new book coming out on October 13 on “Leadership Lesson from the COVID-19 Pandemic”:

We're thrilled to announce a new book by Governor Andrew Cuomo, coming October 13, 2020! American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic is now available for pre-order. https://t.co/Me9XBSTsFF pic.twitter.com/sFcauO6k7e

It’s billed as a “powerful testament to true leadership in times of extreme crisis”:

New: Gov. Cuomo on Oct. 13 will publish a book on the pandemic, “American Crisis” pic.twitter.com/7hYhD73AuK — Nick Reisman (@NickReisman) August 18, 2020

Holy puke, Batman.

For starters, he’s found a way to monetize his truly awful decisions that killed thousands of New Yorkers:

It's not clear yet how much Cuomo is getting on the book advance. But he is again being represented by Robert Barnett who helped negotiate All Things Possible which had a high-six figure advance. — Nick Reisman (@NickReisman) August 18, 2020

But more importantly, when the f*** did he find the time to write this book?

… when, during a pandemic, did the governor of new york have time to write a book? https://t.co/GugxWV3NRY — fake nick ramsey @ 🏡 (@nick_ramsey) August 18, 2020

This is an honest “WTF” moment and everyone should call him out:

I do not think Andrew Cuomo should be devoting any of his time to writing a book, while we still cannot reopen schools safely and mass evictions loom: pic.twitter.com/eYiMhpqKyf — Laura Marsh (@lmlauramarsh) August 18, 2020

