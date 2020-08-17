Former Democratic U.S. Senator and current NBC/MSNBC political analyst Claire McCaskill is beside herself today, thanks to the Trump administration’s campaign to dismantle the USPS.

As you all know, Trump has already started locking up mailboxes with his bare hands. And McCaskill’s doing her part to spread the word:

Oh, the humanity!

Yes, Claire. Inquiring minds wanna know.

Trending

Hey, speaking of Seattle:

All Washingtons are not the same, Claire. Also, did you study attribution from the same book the Lincoln Project has been using?

Dems are so honest, it hurts.

Guess enough people called her out on it that she was forced to acknowledge what she’d done:

So, fake but accurate. Is that where we’re at now?

Well, at least we know that MSNBC’s the perfect place for her.

***

Update:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Claire McCaskillmailboxesSeattleUSPSWashington D.C.