NBC News’ Brandy Zadrozny called out The Lincoln Project on Sunday for stealing content from other Twitter accounts:

“Just as Lincoln would have done”:

Here are the four examples she cited in her tweet:

Trending

The Lincoln Project answered at least one of the Twitter account, responding with ”

you’re upset that we posted a video you didn’t film featuring a song you don’t have the rights to. Did I get that right?”:

They may have lifted this one from CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski, but we’ll give them a pass on it as it’s too generic for a ruling:

And Zadronzny is looking to report further on the matter:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Lincoln Project