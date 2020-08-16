NBC News’ Brandy Zadrozny called out The Lincoln Project on Sunday for stealing content from other Twitter accounts:

Stealing from creators is a nonpartisan crime @ProjectLincoln. pic.twitter.com/7ps0mHvuhh — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) August 16, 2020

“Just as Lincoln would have done”:

Soliciting donations and promoting yourselves on lib TV by ripping other people's content. Just as Lincoln would have done. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 16, 2020

Here are the four examples she cited in her tweet:

i hate it here pic.twitter.com/Vbl3IkK6wM — kxh (@kellyxhui) August 16, 2020

I made this image and the Iraqi child-killing neocons at The Lincoln Project stole it. https://t.co/peMclEguWg — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) July 22, 2020

I fuckin made this video you fucks take that text off there https://t.co/3cBZbcfplU — comrade edelgard von hresvelg (@GraceSpelman) August 3, 2020

The Lincoln Project answered at least one of the Twitter account, responding with ”

you’re upset that we posted a video you didn’t film featuring a song you don’t have the rights to. Did I get that right?”:

… you're upset that we posted a video you didn't film featuring a song you don't have the rights to. Did I get that right? — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 3, 2020

They may have lifted this one from CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski, but we’ll give them a pass on it as it’s too generic for a ruling:

And Zadronzny is looking to report further on the matter:

Hey if you run social for @ProjectLincoln, please get in touch on Signal. Contact is in bio. Happy to keep it off the record. — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) August 16, 2020

