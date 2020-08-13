Have you guys seen what the USPS is up to? It’s shady AF:

Dear God.

And Jamie Lee Curtis thought that Trump supporter stealing the mail truck was bad! That guy had nothing on the entire, Trump-controlled USPS!

Actually, they’re not trying to hide it, Tom.

Trending

Yeah, OK. Well, still:

It got an explanation. Did you not see that, Hari?

Oh well. At least we can count on Tom Nichols to steer this car all the way over the cliff:

Bad Tom Nichols takes are way more reliable than the USPS. So at least we can count on that.

Wheeeee!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: efficiencyHari KunzruinefficiencyMailmail sorting machinespost officeTom NicholsUSPS