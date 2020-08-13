Israel and the UAE have reached a peace agreement:

HUGE breakthrough today! Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends, Israel and the United Arab Emirates! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2020

When something as historic as this happens, it’s often useful to take a look back on how we got here.

That’s where Thread Master Drew Holden comes in. To mark this occasion, Holden’s going for a leisurely stroll down Memory Lane, dusting off some of the best hot takes from people who said it couldn’t be done:

With today’s announcement of a historic peace agreement between Israel and the UAE, I thought it would be a good time to go to the vault for all the hot takes that Trump’s US embassy move to Jerusalem would never allow something like this. 🧵THREAD🧵 pic.twitter.com/KVfFd8xEu6 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 13, 2020

We’ll start with the narrative drivers, who told us that Trump was undermining peace in the Middle East with this decision. Here’s @nytimes and @juliehdavis saying that the move “complicated prospects for peace.” pic.twitter.com/w32nHNJx5A — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 13, 2020

Here’s @CNN saying the move will “roil the region” and “undermine regional stability,” which seem like hard predictions to defend in light of the events since. pic.twitter.com/ndhOceEhl3 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 13, 2020

Perhaps my favorite comes from @NewYorker, who said that the Trump Admin’s assertion that the move would advance peace (in scare quotes) was a “fiction” pic.twitter.com/4davLFvQKM — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 13, 2020

@ABC may want to check in with it’s experts who said the move was dangerous. This whole episode has been a phenomenal reminder that foreign policy “experts” – who’ve built a half century of American policy failure in the Middle East – aren’t worth much (more on that soon). pic.twitter.com/gi35GGzI5Z — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 13, 2020

@maddow is in the mix, as ever. Here she is for @MSNBC, pretending that the violent protests against the move were both Trump’s fault and indicative of threats to the region. pic.twitter.com/rJD4ECYoRi — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 13, 2020

@voxdotcom put on a clinic with this one – a whole thread of misplaced fearmongering about this “explosive move” pic.twitter.com/PvtPzGgMNv — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 13, 2020

You’ll be as surprised as I am that @ajplus and @AJENews is running Palestinian propaganda on this one. pic.twitter.com/3GYlRWbvAg — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 13, 2020

And of course the oped pages were flooded with concern and woe. pic.twitter.com/Pld7o4l1Ip — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 13, 2020

Dem politicians got into the mix too. Wonder if 🚨@JoeBiden🚨maybe wants this take back? Still think the move wasn’t “part of a wider Middle East peace deal” there Joe? pic.twitter.com/ZjgB9VtE1i — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 13, 2020

@SenFeinstein said that the move “will spark violence and embolden extremists,” a prediction that looks less than accurate. pic.twitter.com/VjKSQEWzyq — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 13, 2020

@RepSpanberger said that the move has put “regional stability, and our long-term diplomat partnerships in jeopardy.” I’m…not sure that that take aged perfectly. pic.twitter.com/6U50oxhGfs — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 13, 2020

You’ll be stunned to know that @IlhanMN wasn’t on board. pic.twitter.com/MxASvdRStz — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 13, 2020

And now, the experts, who warned us that the sky was falling. The only thing I’ve gotten right on my 2020 bingo card was “@brhodes makes a bad prediction about the Middle East” pic.twitter.com/jBQY8ffEiV — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 13, 2020

Lot of bad takes by lobbying groups in the “there’s nothing new under the sun” section. Here we have @CAPAction and @votevets pic.twitter.com/DysyIOVPe1 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 13, 2020

The ones who really shine are the Middle East focused cabals masquerading as issue organizations like @AAIUSA and their founder @jjz1600. pic.twitter.com/272o7uorc6 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 13, 2020

@SteveSchmidtSES says Trump “destabilized the Middle East with his decision to move the embassy.” Any follow up to that one today, Steve? pic.twitter.com/W4cP00SfOF — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 13, 2020

And from behind the block we’ve got @deanobeidallah, who even pull in some conspiracy theories! pic.twitter.com/0PTeTMoMJv — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 13, 2020

This is also another example of the media and blue check types obstinately refusing to give Trump credit for anything because Orange Man Bad. Look at the stories about this event, and tell me whether it’s clear that the President of the United States brokered this deal. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 13, 2020

The problem with broadcasting doom and gloom is that no one ever goes back to correct the record or explain why so many people make such wild predictions that come up empty. We need more of that, and less blowhardery from blue checks chasing retweets. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 13, 2020

