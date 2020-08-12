We knew the Washington Post would be covering themselves in glory over Kamala Harris, but we’re honestly impressed by just how much glory.

It wasn’t enough to try to argue that, ackshually, Harris didn’t call Joe Biden a racist during the Democratic primary debates. They’re also trying to argue that, ackshually, Kamala Harris is … well, just look:

Opinion: Harris is a small-c conservative, party-friendly pick — which makes her just right for Biden https://t.co/C0Lb3mXArD — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 12, 2020

Welp.

I guess they are really going through with this. https://t.co/yr4zbNMF20 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 12, 2020

Go big or go home, we guess.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA https://t.co/Dy1aCJbsmy — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 12, 2020

2+2=5 — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) August 12, 2020

Small-c conservative? Is this a joke? Who keeps writing these shoddy op-eds? Kamala Harris is as far left as they come. Ask any of us from CA who lived there during her tenure as AG. C'mon. #Laughable https://t.co/l4sfTAdoqz — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) August 12, 2020

Are these people high? https://t.co/eODBkiPDd9 — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) August 12, 2020

This only works if you are stupid enough to think AOC/Omar/etc are “moderates” and your quality of meth/cocaine is awful. https://t.co/2Five9gZoV — Aaron V (@PoliticsOfFear) August 12, 2020

Get a new dealer, WaPo. Before you hurt yourselves.

