Yesterday, David Hogg did what he does best and spouted off ignorantly, this time about the importance of gutting law enforcement:

Personally I believe we need to completely re-imagine what public safety looks like without our policing and prison systems that are so deeply rooted in systemic racism, slavery and Indigenous genocide. — David Hogg Text “our power” to 954-954 (@davidhogg111) August 10, 2020

Hogg’s vision extends to schools as well:

Police have no place in our schools.

pic.twitter.com/XY5Pg9kjgL — David Hogg Text “our power” to 954-954 (@davidhogg111) August 10, 2020

The video is indeed difficult to watch, though it’s worth noting that police were reportedly called after the boy allegedly punched his teacher in the chest and swore at her.

In any event, it’s hardly evidence that the answer to school violence is fewer police officers, as Andrew Pollack, father of slain Parkland student Meadow Pollack painfully reminded Hogg:

If your daughter was murdered in one, you’d disagree. #FixIt https://t.co/4VmKpKzoDH — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) August 11, 2020

Knowing what we know about the Parkland shooting, it’s understandable that Hogg would feel let down by law enforcement. The sheriff’s department absolutely failed Stoneman Douglas students. His classmates are dead because the people who swore to protect them chose instead to leave them vulnerable.

So how is continuing to leave students vulnerable the answer?

As an SRO, school resource officer, I get the chance to show these kids what a positive interaction with law enforcement can look like. Too many of them only see police when there's been an accident or dad/mom is being arrested. We absolutely need police in schools. #thinblueline — Caleb Reed (@TacticalTimmy23) August 11, 2020

I work in a school with armed officers and I am thankful they are there to provide safety for students and staff — Becky D (@rmjcrew) August 11, 2020

Are there bad apples? Without a doubt. But Hogg’s letting social justice cloud his judgment, and his view is dangerously naïve.