Much has been made of Donald Trump’s recent performance during his interview with Axios’ Jonathan Swan, and understandably so. Even some Trump supporters had to acknowledge that it was a mess.

But if anyone’s got what it takes to outdo Trump, it’s Joe Biden. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve no doubt heard about his crazypants interview with CBS News’ Errol Barnett. Here it is again, just because:

That display was shocking enough. But it turns out that Biden still had lots more to say:

“Explains” is being used very loosely here.

For those of you keeping score at home … don’t bother keeping score anymore. It’s exhausting.

Just a bottomless pit of cringe.

Joe sure as hell doesn’t know.

