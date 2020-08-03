Last Friday, the Montgomery County, Maryland, Health Officer issued a directive prohibiting private, parochial, and independent schools from opening for in-person instruction until October 1 (at the earliest).

The following day, Gov. Larry Hogan spoke out against the decision:

Well, good news. Heâ€™s decided to do something about it after all:

No question the Montgomery County Health Officerâ€™s decision wasnâ€™t driven by concern for the welfare of children, but rather by pure politics and deference to teachers unions.

So, whatâ€™s next?

Count on it.

