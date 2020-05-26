Donald Trump’s tweets about Joe Scarborough’s dead intern are inappropriate at best. Seriously, they’re gross.

The thing is, Donald Trump is entitled to tweet vile things. That’s kind of how things work in this country.

So it’s pretty disheartening to see a journalist like Kara Swisher calling for a clampdown on Trump’s free speech in the New York Times:

Have you no sense of decency, President Trump? At long last, have you left no sense of decency? No? Not an iota? Maybe deep down next to all those golf balls? No? Moving on! Maybe @jack does? https://t.co/wX11x9aR8t — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) May 26, 2020

No, he doesn't. He's the same person he was when he got elected, and he's not going to change. What purpose does your perpetual state of outrage serve? https://t.co/pxhrFP8sMZ — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 26, 2020

Aside from the moral preening? We’re really not sure.

Swisher writes:

While the always thoughtful Mr. [Jack] Dorsey has said previously that he has to hew to Twitter’s principles and rules, and that the company cannot spend all of its time reacting, its approach up until now results only in Twitter’s governance getting gamed by players like Mr. Trump, in ways that are both shameless and totally expected.

So why not be unexpected with those who continue to abuse the system? Taking really valuable one-off actions can be laudable since they make an example of someone’s horrid behavior as a warning to others. While it is impossible to stop the endless distribution of a screenshot of the tweets, taking the original ones down would send a strong message that this behavior is not tolerated.

Or, if he must, Mr. Dorsey could set up an independent content board as Facebook has recently done, which could take on thorny questions like this and remove them from his purview. This might seem like a cop-out, but putting these questions up for a more measured debate might be the exit that the company needs to focus on the rest of its business.

Ah, and the week begins with a call for censorship from the paper formerly known as the New York Times. pic.twitter.com/gm8eYEMxfc — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 26, 2020

Here’s the thing: Donald Trump tweets a lot of garbage. But you know what? Do do a lot of other people. We’ve documented plenty of liberal tweeters who have used Twitter to peddle disgusting things and fake news of their own. Yet we don’t recall Swisher or the New York Times calling for them to be censored.

If the left was any better (they aren't) I would care. You all are just as disgusting. You all deserve each other. — Ben Peterson (@jazzfan71) May 26, 2020

In fact, Swisher herself has used her Twitter account to indulge unfounded conspiracy theories about Republicans:

Tech journo Kara Swisher helping to keep Ilhan Omar's Lindsey Graham conspiracy alive https://t.co/B19OLPI7ME — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 18, 2019

Swisher’s piece seems less like a plea for decency and more like a plea for Trump to be punished. What could possibly go wrong?

The NY Times is calling for Twitter to censor the Pesident of the United States. If they can push for that who won’t they try to censor next? Given silicon valley’s leftist tendencies you all better watch out, they are coming for all of you. pic.twitter.com/pSochvaYRN — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 26, 2020

***

Related:

