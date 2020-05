Twitter just announced that the company will not remove President Trump’s tweets on Joe Scarborough and the death of his former intern, Lori Klausutis:

New: Despite an emotional plea from widower of Lori Klausutis to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, the company will *not* remove tweets by President Trump insinuating without basis that Joe Scarborough was responsible for Klausutis’ death. @donie reporting. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) May 26, 2020

But they’re working on ways to delete them in the future?