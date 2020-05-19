While pretty much the entire world is smacking Matt Lauer around over his recent opinion piece impugning Ronan Farrow’s journalistic credibility, CNN’s Brian Stelter is keeping things professional:

Matt Lauer read Ronan Farrow's "Catch and Kill." He says "there are four primary ways in which Ronan betrayed the truth in writing his book." And he details them in this new column for @Mediaite 👇https://t.co/HUezNpOCU0 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 19, 2020

That’s all you’ve got to say, Brian? You’re usually so much more … opinionated.

This is not the way I would frame this — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) May 19, 2020

You don’t have to post this — Nick Stellini (@StelliniTweets) May 19, 2020

You don't actually need to link to this garbage — Sebastian 😷 STAY AT 🏠 Peitsch (@SPeitsch) May 19, 2020

don't amplify this garbage — Sean O'Leary (@stholeary) May 19, 2020

Why are you promoting this? — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) May 19, 2020

Asked … and answered:

You are a clown. — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 19, 2020

One of the biggest.

tweets aren't promotions or endorsements — you know that — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 19, 2020

In that case, Brian, why don’t you make it a little clearer where you stand on Lauer? You’ve always got stuff to say about other people. What makes Lauer so special?

You’ll applaud a chyron calling Trump a liar but promote a rapist’s excuses. https://t.co/CQV4AL0lnQ — Kim Jong-unthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) May 19, 2020

Brian Stelter promoting rapists https://t.co/LfrkzJkspK — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) May 19, 2020

Media janitor rehabs media rapist. https://t.co/pPV0tgRIqt — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) May 19, 2020

In a nutshell.

So much for that whole "Reliable Sources" thing… https://t.co/6uTPinWPvz — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) May 19, 2020

So reliable, it hurts.

You host a show called "Reliable Sources." https://t.co/SelqfWDYjI — Quarantiana (@TianaTheFirst) May 19, 2020

You wrote an entire book on Matt Lauer & the Today Show and your boss was his boss for 16 years. And you seriously think it's responsible journalism to post a first person account from Lauer with not one word of caution or analysis? — Quarantiana (@TianaTheFirst) May 19, 2020

Hey, Brian did write a book focusing heavily on Lauer! Weird.

Stelter going to have Lauer on his show. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 19, 2020

"Up next: Richard Spencer on white supremacy!" — Quarantiana (@TianaTheFirst) May 19, 2020

Fortunately, CNN’s already got Spencer’s contact info.

Only one thing can possibly make this better (read: worse):

Jeff Zucker mobilized the reserves to defend his boy. pic.twitter.com/lXntZfnmN4 — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) May 19, 2020

CNN gonna CNN.

Brian gets his paycheck signed by a man who owes his career to covering for Lauer. Don’t let the weasel words fool you. He is doing the bidding of his boss, and his boss needs to answer for a lot. https://t.co/ntgqLkz1cj — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) May 19, 2020

