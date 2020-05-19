As Twitchy told you, Matt Lauer thought that now would be as good a time as ever to post an opinion column explaining why Ronan Farrow’s #MeToo reporting isn’t all it was cracked up to be.

Matt Lauer: Why Ronan Farrow Is Indeed Too Good to Be True (Opinion) https://t.co/j3Hzdnhz1v — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 19, 2020

Lauer’s reaping the whirlwind as a result, taking heat from all sides for his chutzpah. The guy had a friggin’ rape button in his office, remember.

Well anyway, it’s only natural to wonder how Farrow himself feels about all this. Now we know:

All I’ll say on this is that Matt Lauer is just wrong. Catch and Kill was thoroughly reported and fact-checked, including with Matt Lauer himself. — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) May 19, 2020

Oof.

