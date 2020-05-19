As Twitchy told you, Matt Lauer thought that now would be as good a time as ever to post an opinion column explaining why Ronan Farrow’s #MeToo reporting isn’t all it was cracked up to be.

Lauer’s reaping the whirlwind as a result, taking heat from all sides for his chutzpah. The guy had a friggin’ rape button in his office, remember.

Well anyway, it’s only natural to wonder how Farrow himself feels about all this. Now we know:

Oof.

