Soledad O’Brien has made no secret of her feelings about Meghan McCain: She can’t stand her. And that’s her prerogative, we guess. She just has a knack for shaming Meghan McCain for stuff McCain didn’t actually do or say.

She’s at it again today.

On today’s episode of “The View,” cohost Meghan McCain was the only one who didn’t fawn over Barack Obama’s recent commencement address (the one in which he threw shade at Donald Trump).

“The culture war that I believe is real, and is raging in this country, I believe was ushered in with his administration,” Meghan McCain said of Obama, “and then exacerbated in the Trump administration.”https://t.co/Kpn7H9zsZl — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 18, 2020

More from the Daily Beast:

“I don’t have a lot to say about this,” she said, before accusing the left of making Obama into “nothing short of a saint.” McCain said she “obviously feels different, as most Republicans and conservatives do.” “The culture war that I believe is real, and is raging in this country, I believe was ushered in with his administration,” she said of Obama, “and then exacerbated in the Trump administration.” In order to prevent Trump’s re-election, McCain said, “We have to start talking to each other in the middle, and we have to start talking about the faults on both sides, because he was not a perfect president. And I don’t think a perfect president would have ushered in the era of Trump.”

We’ve read over that a few times now, and we fail to find anything inherently wrong with what McCain said. Barack Obama paved the way for Donald Trump. That really shouldn’t be in dispute.

And yet, Soledad O’Brien has a problem with it. So, she’s pushing back against McCain’s remarks with an argument worthy of Soledad O’Brien:

Meghan McCain is kinda racist, imho https://t.co/UPHqGALEEz — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) May 18, 2020

Soledad never disappoints.

Color me shocked. Soledud is calling someone racist again. https://t.co/10aGefD6hH — Lizzy Lou Who 🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) May 18, 2020

Soledad O'Brien has never met a person she couldn't accuse of racism. https://t.co/Ym194jLbbH — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 18, 2020

What? Shame on you! @MeghanMcCain is no racist, and it’s people like who who cheapen the word and allow for real racists to fly under the radar. https://t.co/dYmxNNmoj1 — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) May 18, 2020

When everyone is racist, no one is.

Soledad O'Brien is kinda stupid, imho https://t.co/hUVAKgH9ws — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 18, 2020

Now that we believe.