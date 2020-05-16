Aside from winning the presidency twice, former President Obama’s endorsement track record in national, state and recent elections isn’t the best. As a matter of fact, it was historically awful:

But the Democrats don’t care, because the de-facto leader of their party delivered a virtual graduation speech Saturday night which was highly praised by Dems and the media. Obama is back to being the leader of the Democratic Party:

Obama tells college grads: “What is new is that so much of your generation has woken up to the fact that the status quo needs fixing; that the old ways of doing things don’t work; and that it doesn’t matter how much money you make if everyone around you is hungry and sick.” — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 17, 2020

More Obama: “If the world’s going to get better, it’s going to be up to you… Nobody can tell you anymore that you should be waiting your turn. Nobody can tell you anymore ‘this is how it’s always been done.’ More than ever, this is your moment—your generation’s world to shape.” — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 17, 2020

Barack Obama Tells Graduates They’ll ‘Have to Grow Up Faster’ https://t.co/l0lijHLNub pic.twitter.com/7e8k2UQraT — NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) May 17, 2020

Obama followed up on his remarks in a second commencement address on Saturday evening where he called out “so-called grown-ups” for “doing what feels good, what’s convenient, what’s easy.” https://t.co/Q7COkJbFNm — POLITICO (@politico) May 17, 2020





Obama’s so serious about passing the torch to young people that he’s endorsed Joe Biden. But anyway, enough about that…

The speech from the nation’s 44th president struck super-objective former anchor of the CBS Evening News Dan Rather as impressive enough to permanently erase from memory many troubling things that happened in 2016:

Watching President Obama’s graduation address tonight I think I finally understand Obamagate. It’s the scandal of having a president being able to speak with empathy, humor, insight, inspiration and in complete and coherent sentences. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) May 17, 2020

Now there’s a take so hot it’s at risk of spontaneously combusting.

Funny thing here is this exactly what Rather thought of Bush, which is why he tried that silly little document stunt that resulted in his ass fired and humiliated everywhere except on Brian Stelter’s show. https://t.co/hy8U27lHcU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 17, 2020

LOL! Self-awareness is very difficult for Dan.

I never thought my eyes could roll this hard this fast, thank you sir — Jon (@JonnyMicro) May 17, 2020

Be a Democrat and talk smooth and the media will always be on your side. But fortunately Rather can sniff out BS as effectively as he can spot bogus font usage… wait, never mind.

So; It is not the product, but the packaging that matters. https://t.co/ZPqdzE6wWs — Jim Bagley (@JMBBusiness) May 17, 2020

Dan is a huge part of why we have Trump. — (Pronounced Vo-tawn), or Jonathan to you mortals (@WotanTX) May 17, 2020

SHH! Don’t tell him.