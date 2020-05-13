It was a big night for Republicans in Wisconsin and California with a special election win in the WI-07 and a big lead in the CA-25.

First up, Wisconsin, where Tom Tiffany scored the victory:

Big News: Tom Tiffany of the Great State of Wisconsin has just become Congressman Tom Tiffany. He will do a FANTASTIC job for the people of Wisconsin, and the United States. Congratulations! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2020

Tiffany will replace Rep. Sean Duffy (R) who retired:

The Tiffany (R) victory in WI-7 (replacing Sean Duffy, who retired for rather sad family reasons) is nearly as high as Duffy's incumbent reelection win in 2018, when he got 60% of the vote. For some perspective, this used to be Dave Obey's CD (!) and voted Obama 56-43 in '08. https://t.co/6CEpBKbXba — Jeff B, fightin' the COVID one bootleg at a time (@EsotericCD) May 13, 2020

Tiffany’s victory statement:

Thank you to everyone who helped make this victory possible! pic.twitter.com/AxlMPGhvzy — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) May 13, 2020

But Dems are proud of their moral victory, or something:

Thank you to everyone who supported this campaign. This wasn't the result we hoped for, but I'm proud of the campaign we ran. We showed what can be done, and we laid the groundwork for this seat to turn blue in November. pic.twitter.com/OJGNUcZdlj — Tricia Zunker (@TriciaforWI) May 13, 2020

You want a participation trophy?

Our statement on the 7th Congressional District special election. The GOP margin appears to have shrunk by at least 7 points relative to 2016 (and 2018, and 2014)—despite a huge push by Team Trump. Tricia Zunker ran a terrific campaign. And the GOP should be deeply nervous. pic.twitter.com/xCMGG9L5NS — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) May 13, 2020

Next up, California, where Mike Garcia is ahead in the race to replace disgraced Dem. Katie Hill:

In a call with supporters, @MikeGarcia2020 says the returns are "looking extremely encouraging" tonight and hopes to "declare victory very soon" in the #CA25 race. Who knows when that might be with all the VBM ballots trickling in. — Kirk A. Bado (@kirk_bado) May 13, 2020

It’s looking good:

If Mike Garcia (R)'s lead over Christy Smith (D) in #CA25 holds, and chances look pretty good it will, he'll become the only House Republican from a district Hillary Clinton won with more than 50% of the vote. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) May 13, 2020

Pro tip: Don’t have sex with your staffers:

The big lesson here: don't bang your employees. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 13, 2020

Garcia’s statement:

My statement on tonight's election results: pic.twitter.com/jCa3B4hpbd — Mike Garcia (@MikeGarcia2020) May 13, 2020

But Smith isn’t conceding:

Statement from @ChristyforCA25: “I am extremely grateful for the support our campaign has received from every corner of this district. The outcome of this race remains too early to call." Smith says she is heading back to work in Sacramento on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/rniMF9psN7 — Libby Denkmann (@libdenk) May 13, 2020

So, is this seat returning to normal?

A little history on #CA25 – GOP Rep. Buck McKeon held the seat for 11 terms before he retired in 2015. GOP Rep.Steve Knight held the seat for 2 terms until Democrat Katie Hill flipped it in 2018 aided in part by massively outraising Knight with the help of a Bloomberg PAC. — Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) May 13, 2020

Or is it up for grabs in November?

Republicans are poised to pick up their first House seat in California since *1998.* But it could be short lived: higher turnout could help Dems win it back in November. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) May 13, 2020

Clinton won the district in 2016, FWIW:

Clinton Won The District By 7 Points In 2016, And Katie Hill (D) Won it by 9 points in 2018 https://t.co/aveA0DvXhE — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) May 13, 2020

Hardest hit, however? Barack Obama, who couldn’t save the seat:

Oh, and then there’s this prediction:

Double welp!

***