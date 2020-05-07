Breaking news: Democratic women are #MeToo and #BelieveWomen hypocrites.

OK, that’s not really breaking news. But it’s still worth covering. Even CNN “liberal hack” Manu Raju thinks it’s worth covering.

Check out what happened when Senators Dianne Feinstein and Amy Klobuchar were asked about Tara Reade’s allegations of sexual assault against Joe Biden:

Dianne Feinstein, ranking Democrat on Senate Judiciary, argued to us that the Kavanuagh situation is “totally different” than the Tara Reade allegations against Biden. "Kavanuagh was under the harshest inspection that we give people over a substantial period of time.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 7, 2020

“And I don't know this person at all who has made the allegations. She came out of nowhere. Where has she been all these years? He was Vice President,” Feinstein said. She touted his record and then said “to attack him this way to me is absolutely ridiculous.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 7, 2020

"Why didn't she say something — you know when he was Chairman of the Judiciary Committee or after that?" Feinstein rejected the notion of a Dem double standard and argued the situation isn’t “comparable” to Kavanaugh — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 7, 2020

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a potential VP pick, asked if she believed Reade's allegations or if she believes Biden: “He’s been forthright. He's answered the questions respectfully and I’m proud to support him." — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 7, 2020

Asked again if she believes Reade: "I think he’s answered all the questions and he’s made clear that he supports her right to come forward." Asked about criticism that Democrats have a double-standard on the topic, Klobuchar didn’t answer and walked into an awaiting car. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 7, 2020

Literally every single thing Feinstein said here is true of Kavanaugh and Ford. EVERY.

ONE.https://t.co/rHhbjpjAyA — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 7, 2020

Feinstein didn’t think Ford’s allegation was strong enough to bring up throughout the confirmation process…until the Dems on her committee leaked it at the 11th hour. Reade has much more corroboration than Ford ever did, despite similar inconsistencies. https://t.co/TxbBj39QSl — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 7, 2020

If only Tara Reade would've written a letter that Diane Feinstein could leak. — Krian Brassenstein (@KBrassenstein) May 7, 2020

Incredible. Apparently SCOTUS Justice deserves more inspection than a potential POTUS and suddenly accusations count for less if the accuser waited a long time. These evolving standards are entertaining, but they should really stop: https://t.co/TJ72LIEaKw https://t.co/QJiv1jwElG — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) May 7, 2020

Dianne Feinstein’s response alone is bad enough. But coupled with Amy Klobuchar’s?

That's Klobuchar-speak for "say another word and you're gonna catch these binders" https://t.co/zlUIBzKIxN — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) May 7, 2020

The mask is completely off. https://t.co/AbmwdJduFD — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 7, 2020

The truth is now there for all to see.@SenFeinstein, @amyklobuchar, @KamalaHarris etc were never interested in the principle. Only the politics. https://t.co/DgZ0Vpobtf — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 7, 2020