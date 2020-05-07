Breaking news: Democratic women are #MeToo and #BelieveWomen hypocrites.

OK, that’s not really breaking news. But it’s still worth covering. Even CNN “liberal hack” Manu Raju thinks it’s worth covering.

Check out what happened when Senators Dianne Feinstein and Amy Klobuchar were asked about Tara Reade’s allegations of sexual assault against Joe Biden:

Well, then. There you have it.

Hey, man. We’ll take it. Because this scoop is a telling one.

Dianne Feinstein’s response alone is bad enough. But coupled with Amy Klobuchar’s?

Is it ever.

