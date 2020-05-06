As Twitchy told you, the New York Times ran an opinion piece by Linda Hirshman basically justifying her intention to vote for Joe Biden despite believing that he sexually assaulted Tara Reade. Because #BelieveWomen is conditional, you see.

Kate Gardiner, founder of a “creative communications company” and self-described “strong advocate of feminism and equality,” counts herself among the stunning and brave women who’s on the same page at Hirshman:

How’s this for a ratio?

She deserves it.

So Kate’s a fraud.

