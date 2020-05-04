After the New York Times’ Nikole Hannah-Jones was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for the highly flawed 1619 Project, Nation journalist Jeet Heer explained that it was actually OK because the 1619 Project provoked a lot of debate:

Not to be out-hacked, Business Insider senior politics reporter John Haltiwanger offered up this take:

Wait, wait, wait … so the pushback against the 1619 Project’s historical failings prove that the 1619 Project is necessary? Facts/dates should take a back seat to interpretation of events?

Congratulations, John Haltiwanger, on finding a way to be arguably even more wrong than Jeet Heer.

But the guy probably had white friends, so he was just as bad. Right, John? And only white people have a problem with historical inaccuracy. That is what you’re saying, isn’t it?

You really have to laugh. Haltiwanger’s defense of the 1619 Project is just so absurd.

