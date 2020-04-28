You know, we’re starting to wonder if Joe Biden’s campaign actually wants to set the record straight on Tara Reade’s allegations of sexual assault:

The University of Delaware today refused to provide us with the agreement detailing why Biden's senate documents – related to Tara Reade's allegations of sexual assault against Biden and stored by the university – may not be unsealed.https://t.co/CoT1HiMi3A — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 28, 2020

More from the Daily Caller:

These Senate documents are housed by the University of Delaware Library and cover a wide swath of Biden’s political career, but are being kept secret until he “retires from public life,” spokeswoman Andrea Boyle Tippett told The Washington Post in July 2019. Tippett told the [Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF)] on Tuesday that the University of Delaware would not share the terms of the agreement between the university and Biden detailing why the Senate records may not be released. “The gift agreement signed when the papers were donated is not a public document,” Tippett told the DCNF. The collection of these documents fills 1,875 boxes and includes 415 gigabytes of electronic records, according to WaPo, containing committee reports, drafts of legislation and correspondence.

That’s a lot of material. Seems like there might be something in those documents that could prove useful in an investigation of Reade’s allegations against Biden.

But the gift agreement isn’t a public document, so that’s the end of that?

Of course not. What were we thinking? — Doug Bynon (@TaxRehab) April 28, 2020

And why would they do that? Don't we deserve the truth and full transparency? — Ashley Gregory (@AshleyGregory00) April 28, 2020

Evidently not. After all, it’s not as if Biden’s a Republican.