You know, we’re starting to wonder if Joe Biden’s campaign actually wants to set the record straight on Tara Reade’s allegations of sexual assault:

More from the Daily Caller:

These Senate documents are housed by the University of Delaware Library and cover a wide swath of Biden’s political career, but are being kept secret until he “retires from public life,” spokeswoman Andrea Boyle Tippett told The Washington Post in July 2019.

Tippett told the [Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF)] on Tuesday that the University of Delaware would not share the terms of the agreement between the university and Biden detailing why the Senate records may not be released.

“The gift agreement signed when the papers were donated is not a public document,” Tippett told the DCNF.

The collection of these documents fills 1,875 boxes and includes 415 gigabytes of electronic records, according to WaPo, containing committee reports, drafts of legislation and correspondence.

That’s a lot of material. Seems like there might be something in those documents that could prove useful in an investigation of Reade’s allegations against Biden.

Trending

But the gift agreement isn’t a public document, so that’s the end of that?

Evidently not. After all, it’s not as if Biden’s a Republican.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Daily CallerDaily Caller News FoundationdocumentsJoe Bidensexual assaultSexual Assault AllegationsTara ReadeUniversity of Delaware