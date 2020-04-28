Y’all ready for Joe Biden’s virtual town hall today? He’s got a very special guest lined up … and you’re gonna love her.

Ladies and gentlemen, Hillary Clinton!

A little hint about who the surprise guest will be for @JoeBiden's 3pm ET town hall today: (She's excited.) pic.twitter.com/iGHo6a6G1s — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 28, 2020

So excited.

– Joe Biden, you find yourself embroiled in a rape scandal. What's your next move?

– Bring back Hillary Clinton! — Holden (@Holden114) April 28, 2020

A Hillary endorsement during a Biden virtual townhall for women while he and much of the media continue to ignore a sexual assault allegation against him is just a little bit too perfect https://t.co/ZwlbUzmtMn — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) April 28, 2020

Very on brand for Clinton Inc. https://t.co/QZovOZiDEd — Seth (@dcseth) April 28, 2020

The Queen of sexual assault enablers has joined the chat… pic.twitter.com/k09psXC5us — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 28, 2020

Will you be offering @JoeBiden expert advice on how to discredit women coming forward with allegations of sexual misconduct? https://t.co/k0rNsOnd6b — Cliff Sims (@Cliff_Sims) April 28, 2020

Biden turns to the experts for help in muzzling allegations of sexual misconduct https://t.co/N6suQhDr4y — Sweet Meteor O'Death (@smod4real) April 28, 2020

So yeah, don’t count on her to weigh in on the Tara Reade allegations, but maybe she can at least explain what the hell “economic intercourse” is.

Cool! Two people who will never be President in one place. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 28, 2020

Parting advice for Joe:

Joe better hire extra security and a food taster. https://t.co/DJLjuR6A6O — jon gabriel (@exjon) April 28, 2020

Cue Tammy Wynette singing "Stand By Your Man." https://t.co/ALRfagkbz1 — jon gabriel (@exjon) April 28, 2020

Well, naturally. She has lots of experience in this arena.