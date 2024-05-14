Elon Musk Shares Simple AND Hilarious Meme About Mainstream Media

Elon Musk is apparently not a fan of Reuters. That is not surprising as Reuters is a Mainstream Media outlet and they are not favorable to anyone who has thoughts who don't align with Leftist theology.

Clearly, he believes they have very rigorous hiring practices. Heh.

Leave it to Elon to have the greatest memes https://t.co/QovXujTClM — USMC Lady Vet 🇺🇸 (@Arkypatriot) May 14, 2024

Some of the replies were big mad!





Thank you for making Elon's point. Why has Reuters been so hyper focused on one man?

NEVER deleting this app https://t.co/shxjcReUIq — JM (@tradingdedaubes) May 14, 2024

It's top tier entertainment.

How to become a congressman. https://t.co/vHrrLdzLkf — CulinaryJedi👨‍🍳🏴‍☠️🪝 God fearing Human (@StevenTRobinso1) May 14, 2024

Also, mostly true.

Reuters is a left-wing regime propagandist. https://t.co/62HSYiHhZs — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) May 14, 2024

I don't think this level of self awareness would be permitted at any mainstream publication. https://t.co/hSg8TnEFKv — Don "The Pleb" Workman (@HeloProcurement) May 14, 2024

Those are absolutely fair additions.

Not to take anything away from people who've worked their a$ses off and were selected based on objective & real standards, this is exactly how it works, many times ⬇️ https://t.co/WT1dkbI3EI — Mihaela Cristian (@MihaelaCristia8) May 14, 2024

Unfortunately, there are not enough of those left. Today, it's simply hiring people who look and think a certain way.

The most believable thing I have seen today. https://t.co/UUu4V4DRZw — Will 🇺🇸 🍢 (@NoLeftTurns) May 14, 2024

Sounds like the Democrats in 2020 https://t.co/lo8jUczPBO — Charles Benedict (@Charles52631252) May 14, 2024

Another accurate addition.

Did you really spend $40 billion to dunk on people with memes?



Elon: 100%



🤣 😂 I love it so much! https://t.co/A56IY7HHIs — Tommy (@RealitySalesman) May 14, 2024

Totally worth it!

In a chaotic world where everyone is trying to appear relevant, @elonmusk makes me laugh every day with his post that are simple yet so true! https://t.co/4lcTBvpCIy — Charlie is my nickname (@Am_I_Charlie) May 14, 2024

When did that happen… They have vacated the field of honest journalism https://t.co/PlFIdmhqSO — Brad Short (@bsbigsexy77) May 14, 2024

The timeline may be unclear, but it has definitely happened.

It's big facts.

Seriously folks. Take a beat. Think—What is Elon actually up to? What is worth $44 billion? Why is he suddenly pretending to be a journalist and a centrist while droning on about the “woke mind virus” and platforming rightwing goobers and playing footsie with conspiracy theories? — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) May 14, 2024

The Leftists journalists are so very bothered. That old saying 'a hit dog will holler' seems very appropriate. The fact someone who isn't a leftist shill owns a huge social media platform will never stop angering them.























