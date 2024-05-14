Rep. Dan Goldman Met With Michael Cohen 'a Number of Times' to Prep Him for Trial

Just How DUMB Are Mouth-Breathing, Chest-Thumping, Knuckle-Dragging Trump Haters?! This Du...
Brett T.  |  3:45 PM on May 14, 2024
AP Photo/John Minchillo

What's going on here? We wish there were more to the clip, but this is enough. Michael Cohen is currently testifying against Donald Trump in the New York "hush money" case. Rep. Dan Goldman told MSNBC that he'd met with Cohen a number of times to prepare him to testify against Trump. And this case isn't politically motivated?

That's a very good question. But wait, it gets better.

Trump, and only Trump, was put under a gag order in April barring Trump from talking about Judge Juan Merchan's daughter after Trump posted to Truth Social about her being a member of a Democratic consulting firm. She is a Democratic consultant, and one of her clients is … Rep. Dan Goldman.

That's why Trump's been threatened with jail time if he violates his gag order again.

One more time to make sure we've got this straight. Goldman pays Loren Merchan, the judge's daughter, as a consultant. Goldman has also met "a number of times" with Cohen to prepare for his testimony. And Trump's not allowed to talk about it.

I strongly suspect that Goldman assisted Cohen in crafting his narrative. This blatant act of witness tampering constitutes a serious violation of federal law under 18 U.S. Code § 1512, which prohibits the tampering with a witness and 18 U.S. Code § 1622, which addresses subornation of perjury. Furthermore, under New York State law, this conduct falls under NY Penal Law § 215.00 (Tampering with a Witness) and NY Penal Law § 210.15 (Perjury in the First Degree). Trump is not allowed to mention Cohen's name but Democrats are being allowed to coach him to 'Get Trump'. Goldman's actions not only undermine the judicial process but also make him an accomplice to perjury, violating the fundamental principles of justice and integrity that he is sworn to uphold.

It is real banana republic stuff and has been from the beginning.

But there's a gag order so none of us should be talking about any of it. People are saying that Cohen met with Rep. Adam Schiff as well, which wouldn't surprise us.

DONALD TRUMP MICHAEL COHEN TRIAL
