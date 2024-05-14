Rep. Dan Goldman Met With Michael Cohen 'a Number of Times' to Prep Him for Trial

What's going on here? We wish there were more to the clip, but this is enough. Michael Cohen is currently testifying against Donald Trump in the New York "hush money" case. Rep. Dan Goldman told MSNBC that he'd met with Cohen a number of times to prepare him to testify against Trump. And this case isn't politically motivated?

Rep. Goldman says he met with Michael Cohen “a number of times to prepare him”



Why is a Democrat Congressman preparing Michael Cohen? pic.twitter.com/jT3kBf97oY — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) May 14, 2024

That's a very good question. But wait, it gets better.

Trump, and only Trump, was put under a gag order in April barring Trump from talking about Judge Juan Merchan's daughter after Trump posted to Truth Social about her being a member of a Democratic consulting firm. She is a Democratic consultant, and one of her clients is … Rep. Dan Goldman.

LAWFARE: Is it a coincidence that the Democrat's star witness, Michael Cohen, has been working with Democrat Rep Dan Goldman to prepare for cross examination AND that Dan is a customer of acting Justice Merchan's daughter? How much is Dan paying Loren Merchan? @DonaldJTrumpJr h/t… pic.twitter.com/0B8aY3Wxhc — @amuse (@amuse) May 14, 2024

The judge’s daughter got paid by Goldman. How on earth can you have someone who pays off the judge’s family deliberately coaching witnesses in the trial, and call it a fair trial? You can’t. This entire thing is a farce. https://t.co/DtcEKuqYMN — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 14, 2024

That's why Trump's been threatened with jail time if he violates his gag order again.

One more time to make sure we've got this straight. Goldman pays Loren Merchan, the judge's daughter, as a consultant. Goldman has also met "a number of times" with Cohen to prepare for his testimony. And Trump's not allowed to talk about it.

The defense should call Goldman as a witness to ask who assigned an elected Democrat to help the supposedly independent prosecution. Testify about the lawfare and who is running it. https://t.co/judJQkoEEB — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) May 14, 2024

LAWFARE: Democrat Rep @DanielsGoldman has admitted to meeting with Michael Cohen to prepare him for today’s cross examination. Did Goldman advise him to admit to crimes yesterday to distract the jury? Is this witness tampering?pic.twitter.com/upQUVug4N3 — @amuse (@amuse) May 14, 2024

LAWFARE: Democrat Rep @DanielsGoldman openly admitted to having multiple meetings with Michael Cohen in preparation for his cross-examination. This collusion raises serious concerns about the integrity of Cohen's testimony. I strongly suspect that Goldman assisted Cohen in… pic.twitter.com/JRjC0lWnRS — @amuse (@amuse) May 14, 2024

I strongly suspect that Goldman assisted Cohen in crafting his narrative. This blatant act of witness tampering constitutes a serious violation of federal law under 18 U.S. Code § 1512, which prohibits the tampering with a witness and 18 U.S. Code § 1622, which addresses subornation of perjury. Furthermore, under New York State law, this conduct falls under NY Penal Law § 215.00 (Tampering with a Witness) and NY Penal Law § 210.15 (Perjury in the First Degree). Trump is not allowed to mention Cohen's name but Democrats are being allowed to coach him to 'Get Trump'. Goldman's actions not only undermine the judicial process but also make him an accomplice to perjury, violating the fundamental principles of justice and integrity that he is sworn to uphold.

It is real banana republic stuff and has been from the beginning.

Dan Goldman paid over $157,000 dollars to the firm of Loren Merchan. Now he is prepping clients who are appearing before her father. pic.twitter.com/TnVuMjrpIb — Truth Ninja (@TruthNinja316) May 14, 2024

That would be witness tampering.

But there's a gag order so none of us should be talking about any of it. People are saying that Cohen met with Rep. Adam Schiff as well, which wouldn't surprise us.

***