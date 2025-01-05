We Know EXACTLY What You Did, That's Why You LOST! Watch Schumer Blame Voters for Dems Election Defeat

This writer is not a political strategist, but she is a voter. And because she lives in the real world and does things like buy gas for her car and groceries for her family, she likes to think she's more aware of what the vast majority of voters think and feel than, say, a guy like Chuck Schumer.

She also knows it's not a smart move to tell voters they're just to stupid to realize all the good things Democrats did for them, which is why we reelected Donald Trump.

But that's the tactic Schumer decided to go with on the Sunday morning news circuit.

WATCH:

Chuck Schumer claims Democrats "did a lot of good things," but lost in 2024 because people "didn't realize how much we had done" for them. pic.twitter.com/Si5NtRtfsC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 5, 2025

Oh, Chuck.

We know exactly what Democrats did for us. That's why you lost.

We are absolutely aware what things Democrats did for us. pic.twitter.com/wueZqEQSYc — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) January 5, 2025

Painfully aware.

Eggs are now $5 a dozen (and higher).

Democrats resoundingly being voted out proof positive people knew exactly what you had done for them.. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) January 5, 2025

It sure is.

Messaging. It was all a messaging problem. That’s all it was. — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) January 5, 2025

It was not about the messaging.

The White House and the media told us repeatedly that things were great. But that messaging didn't align with reality.

That's all that mattered: the reality.

The people are too stupid to realize how great we are. — Joseph (@_Semper_Virilis) January 5, 2025

Heck of a tactic.

Yeah, we see what they've done pic.twitter.com/Z9Rh26mRi9 — Prophecy Pulse (@ProphecyPulse) January 5, 2025

We have eyes, Chuck.

He did the meme. pic.twitter.com/5CjhGstTU3 — Donny Ferguson (@DonnyFerguson) January 5, 2025

He sure did.

People couldn’t afford gas and groceries and Democrats raised their taxes to pay off their rich friends’ student debt and buy them electric cars.



Democrats problem in 2024 was people understood *exactly* what they did for them. https://t.co/exKN6ZUy6p — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 5, 2025

Bingo.

They continue to think you are stupid. https://t.co/vSqoB0gYW7 — Zach Montanaro (@ZachMontanaro) January 5, 2025

They sure do.

Radical Democrats intentionally broke the border, made groceries unaffordable, and enticed war all over the world as a response to their weakness.



Trump is here to fix it all. https://t.co/OnsOueuyhG — Eli Crane for Congress (@EliCraneAZ) January 5, 2025

Here's hoping he can.

They still don’t get it. https://t.co/D5nnAv7orR — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 5, 2025

And they never will.