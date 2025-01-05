Shocker! Adam Kinzinger Admits He's Practically a Democrat Now ... Took Him Long...
Hypocritical Little Troll Jerry Nadler Celebrates NY Congestion Pricing From Taxpayer Fund...
SCANDAL: Damning Telegraph Story Highlights How U.K. Authorities Covered Up Grooming Gangs
Sen. Rick Scott Lists 8 Names Tomorrow the Senate Will Begin the Process...
Oh Great, Now We Need a Survival Guide Just to Ride the NYC...
Jillian Michaels Lays Absolute WASTE to 'SCUMBAG' Chris Murphy for Actually THREATENING Tr...
Release Them NOW: Young Israeli Hostage, 19, Begs for Life in New Hamas...
Shocking Revelations As New Orleans Terrorist's Pre-Attack Activities Exposed
Jake Tapper REKT for Going STRAIGHT-UP Fake News Helping Dems Lie About Jan....
Democrats Whine-Fest Against Clarence Thomas Ends in Epic 'Womp-Womp' Defeat
'Should Be on the Floor This Week': Hugh Hewitt Spells Out Upcoming Legislative...
New Jersey Teachers Now Free to Be as Illiterate as Their Students
Democrats in a Huff Because Merrick Garland Was Too Slow to Unleash Legal...
Biden's Block Of Nippon Deal Leaves Uncertain Future for US Steel

We Know EXACTLY What You Did, That's Why You LOST! Watch Schumer Blame Voters for Dems Election Defeat

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on January 05, 2025
ImgFlip

This writer is not a political strategist, but she is a voter. And because she lives in the real world and does things like buy gas for her car and groceries for her family, she likes to think she's more aware of what the vast majority of voters think and feel than, say, a guy like Chuck Schumer.

Advertisement

She also knows it's not a smart move to tell voters they're just to stupid to realize all the good things Democrats did for them, which is why we reelected Donald Trump.

But that's the tactic Schumer decided to go with on the Sunday morning news circuit.

WATCH:

Oh, Chuck.

We know exactly what Democrats did for us. That's why you lost.

Painfully aware.

Eggs are now $5 a dozen (and higher).

It sure is.

It was not about the messaging.

The White House and the media told us repeatedly that things were great. But that messaging didn't align with reality.

That's all that mattered: the reality.

Heck of a tactic.

Recommended

Jillian Michaels Lays Absolute WASTE to 'SCUMBAG' Chris Murphy for Actually THREATENING Trump's Picks
Sam J.
Advertisement

We have eyes, Chuck.

He sure did.

Bingo.

They sure do.

Here's hoping he can.

And they never will.

Tags: CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP REPUBLICANS VOTERS 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jillian Michaels Lays Absolute WASTE to 'SCUMBAG' Chris Murphy for Actually THREATENING Trump's Picks
Sam J.
Shocker! Adam Kinzinger Admits He's Practically a Democrat Now ... Took Him Long Enough to Notice
justmindy
NEW Footage of Cybertruck Explosion From Different Angle Raises Even More DAMNING Questions (Watch)
Sam J.
Hypocritical Little Troll Jerry Nadler Celebrates NY Congestion Pricing From Taxpayer Funded SUV
Amy Curtis
SCANDAL: Damning Telegraph Story Highlights How U.K. Authorities Covered Up Grooming Gangs
Amy Curtis
Jake Tapper REKT for Going STRAIGHT-UP Fake News Helping Dems Lie About Jan. 6, Trump, and His Supporters
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jillian Michaels Lays Absolute WASTE to 'SCUMBAG' Chris Murphy for Actually THREATENING Trump's Picks Sam J.
Advertisement